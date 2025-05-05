Barbara “Nanny” Pichauffe LeBoeuf, age 74, a native of Bayou Blue, LA and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 7th, 2025 at Bayou Blue Assembly of God. Visitation will be held prior from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service in St. Louis Catholic Church Cemetery.

Barbara loved God and her family without measure. She treasured her nephews: Pie and Keith with everything in her. Her great niece and nephews were her heart. Barbara loved making memories and taking them places. She is now resting peacefully and reunited with her husband, sister, and family.

Barbara is survived by nephews: Heath (Michelle) Giroir and Keith (Justine) Giroir; great-niece, Jaitlynn; great-nephews: Kaleb and Karter; cousin, Kathleen (Randy); great-cousins: Mathew and Heather; stepdaughters: Karen (Harvey) Chauvin and Amy (James) Dow; stepson, Brain LeBouef; grandchildren: James (Courtney) Chauvin, Katie Pickering, James and Ava Dow; great-grandchild, Jack; as well as extended family and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by husband of 40 years, Ronald LeBoeuf; parents: Marcelin and Mabel Pichauffe; and sister, Anna Giroir.

