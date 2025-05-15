Barbara Thibodeaux Arceneaux

November 3, 1937 – May 13, 2025

Barbara Thibodeaux Arceneaux, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2025, at the age of 87. Born in Houma, Louisiana, on November 3, 1937, Barbara was a lifelong resident of Gray/Houma.

A devout Catholic, Barbara carried a strong spiritual presence and an uplifting, positive spirit throughout her life. Her faith guided her in all that she did- whether through her charitable work, her many mission trips, or simply offering a kind word to those around her. She touched countless lives with her generosity and devotion to serving others.

Barbara is survived by her loving children: Lisa Hill and husband Graham, Kent Arceneaux and wife Lynn, David Arceneaux and wife Tina, and Ryan Arceneaux. She was a proud grandmother to Nicholas Hill and his girlfriend Gabriel, Moriah Arceneaux, Hannah Dandy and husband Kevin, Riley Martinez, Brad Mitchel, and Ryan Mitchel. She was known as “Maw” to her grand-dogs, Bella and River.

She is also survived by her siblings: Marie Prejeant, Mercedes Bergeron, Maurice Thibodeaux, and Sandra Mizell. She was preceded in death by her second husband, David Roy Arceneaux; her first husband, Errol “Chubby” LeCompte; her parents, Clara Theriot Thibodeaux and Maurice Pierre Thibodeaux; and her siblings Betty Allemand, Maxine Braud, Clarabel Fernandez, and Chris Thibodeaux.

Barbara loved being surrounded by people- she thrived on hosting family gatherings, welcoming visitors into her home, and traveling to see loved ones and new places. Her warm heart and open door created cherished memories that will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Visitation will be held at 9:00am – 11:00am on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 1005 Williams Ave., Houma, LA 70364. Mass to begin at 11:00am. Internment will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery No. 2.

Barbara’s family would like to thank all who loved and supported her, also a big thanks to her caregiver Lilli Boudreaux. In her memory, please consider performing an act of kindness or supporting a charitable cause close to your heart.