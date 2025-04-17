Barron Max Whipple, age 79, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Barron was a generous and caring soul who loved and appreciated people. As an attorney for more than 50 years, his clients’ love and appreciation back to him is telling. He accepted everyone for whom they were and where they were, and worked to give them the best and most compassionate representation possible. He was a star athlete in multiple sports at Terrebonne High School, where he graduated a year early in 1964. He went on to play college basketball at Nicholls. A knee injury ended his dreams of a sports career. He flunked out of college and hitchhiked cross country before successfully finishing law school at Loyola University.

He practiced law in Houma as a sole practitioner for the majority of his career with short stints as a defense attorney for the Parish. He embodied seeing the best in people while meeting them where they were and coaching them to figure out where they could be. He also loved working to bring joy to children in the community through the Terrebonne Parish Bar Association’s toy drive. He loved and supported his own children as they matured and came into their own. His joy was in his grandchildren and he helped to lovingly raise one of them. He was a world class poker player and loved horse racing.

Barron was loved by all who knew him. He never met a stranger. The world is a bit dimmer without him here and he will be missed.

Barron is survived by his children, Natalie Breaux (Jody), Anna Fogle (James), Darren Whipple, Blake Whipple (Allie); his grandchildren, Elliot Fogle, Margaret Feldt (Isaiah), Andrew Whipple, Ella Benoit, and Vance Benoit; his siblings, Randy Whipple and Ginger Whipple; the mothers of his children, Amy Prosser Whipple and Susan Hester Whipple; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Barron was preceded in passing by his parents, Max Whipple and Helen Carlos; his sisters, Marla Bergeron (Mike) and Carla Olsen (Don); his niece, Kami Hicks.

Services will be announced at a later date.