Barry Gerard Louviere passed away peacefully on May 27, 2025, at the age of 74. Born on December 21, 1950, Barry spent his formative years in the bayou, where he developed a deep appreciation for nature and the rich culture of his surroundings. He will be remembered for his kind and giving heart, evident in his love for animals, especially his cherished backyard visitors-squirrels and rabbits. Barry, a Bayou Black native, found joy in hunting and fishing.

Barry took great pleasure in the simple things in life, whether it was spending time with children in his neighborhood or sharing stories with family and friends. He fostered connections within his community that showcased his compassion and kindness. He especially enjoyed cooking and delivering holiday meals. He devoted his career to the oilfield industry as a dedicated salesman.

Barry was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Beatrice Louviere; brothers, Norman “N.J.” Jr., Carey, and Richard; and nephew Norman J.J. Bergeron.

Funeral services for Barry will take place on May 31, 2025. There will be a public viewing at St. Anthony Catholic Church from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 am. Interment will follow immediately after the service.

As we gather to celebrate Barry’s life, we invite all who knew him to join us in honoring a man who brought joy and kindness to our lives, reflecting the spirit of the bayou where he grew up and embraced the world with open arms. Barry will be profoundly missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of all he touched.