Beau John Haydel, 43, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 8:23pm. Beau was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, December 23, 2024 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 1:00pm until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, December 23, 2024 at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 2:00pm with burial in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Beau is survived by his loving family; his parents, Barry and Mary Milton Haydel; brothers, Lee Haydel and wife Helga, Greg Haydel and wife Kellie.

Beau was a talented sportsman and in high school played football and baseball.

Beau was proud of his ability to help others in need and often lent his help at Renaissance Health Club.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Beau Haydel.