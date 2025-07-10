Ben Vung Le, a beloved husband and father, passed away on July 8, 2025, at the age of 75. Born on October 10, 1949, Ben’s journey began in Kien Giang, Vietnam. He immigrated to the United States in 1980, seeking a better life and new opportunities. In 1989, he made Houma, Louisiana, his home, where he would cultivate deep roots in the community and build a life filled with love and resilience.

As a dedicated shrimper for over 30 years, Ben worked tirelessly in the commercial fishing industry. His passion for the profession paralleled his appreciation for life’s simple pleasures, particularly sharing meals with his family. Ben found joy in the company of loved ones, cherishing every moment spent around the dining table, where laughter and stories were shared.

Ben’s enduring love for his wife, Lau Vo, shone brightly throughout their 50+ years together. Their partnership was a testament to unwavering commitment and deep affection, serving as an inspiration to all who knew them.

Remembered for his warmth and gentle spirit, Ben is survived by his wife Lau Thi Vo; daughters Kim Le and Quyen “Moni” Le; brothers Hung, Hau, Tieng, Giang, Ho, and Phuong; nieces Cindy Vo-Lake, Judy Vo-Forras, and Brandy Vo; grandchildren Taylor Nguyen, Chloe Tran, Jack Tran, Khan Tran, and Ella Tran.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents Chien Le and Ba Nguyen; brother Hai Le; and son Khai Quoc Le.

There will be an evening visitation to honor Ben’s memory on Saturday, July 12, 2025, from 5 PM to 9 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home. Family and friends are additionally invited to gather for a visitation on Sunday, July 13, 2025, from 11 AM to 9 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow on Monday, July 14, 2025 at 11 AM at Chauvin Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

As we reflect on the life of Ben Vung Le, we remember his tenacity, kindness, and the love he shared with those around him. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will continue to dwell among us in our cherished memories and the love he fostered.