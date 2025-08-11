Bennie J. LeBoeuf, 68, a native and resident of Montegut, passed away on Sunday, August 10, 2025 while surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of over 48 years, Cathy B. LeBoeuf; son, Brent LeBoeuf and wife Melanie LeBoeuf; daughter, Rene’ Lirette and husband Elgin Lirette, Sr.; grandchildren, Jaymin Lyons, Jersi LeBoeuf, Elgin Lirette, Jr., David Lirette, Austin Lirette, Chase Sevin and wife Maeghan Sevin, Alice Brooks and husband Jacob Brooks, Christan Sevin, and Randy Lirette; great-grandchildren, Kinston Sevin and Jonathan “Jonah” Lirette; sister, Barbara L. Bourg and late husband Albert Bourg; sisters-in-law, Vera LeBoeuf and Amanda LeBoeuf; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Easton A. LeBoeuf, Sr. and Vivian Gaston LeBoeuf; and brothers, Carl LeBoeuf and Easton LeBoeuf, Jr.

Bennie was the past president and treasurer of the Montegut Lions Club, officer and float captain of the Montegut Children’s Carnival Club, and a past board member of the Krewe de Bonne Terre. He enjoyed camping, dancing, and spending time with family and friends. Bennie will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, especially his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Montegut from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at the church’s cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Matherne, Dr. Janeiro Goffin, and the medical staff for their care and compassion.

