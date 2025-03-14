Bernard “Bern” Anthony Cedotal

March 14, 2025
March 14, 2025
March 14, 2025
March 14, 2025

Bernard “Bern” Anthony Cedotal, 62, passed away on March 13, 2025 at 5:58 AM. Born January 20, 1963, he was a native of Labadieville and resident of Thibodaux.

A visitation will be held on March 22, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral. A Memorial Mass will begin at 11:000 AM.


Bernard is survived by his wife, Michele Aysenne Cedotal; children, Meegen Cedotal (Blane Boudreaux), Blake Cedotal; mother, Betty LeBlanc Cedotal; siblings, Darrelyn Hutson (Ray), Tammy Cedotal, Edward Cedotal, Jr., Melissa Giandelone (Lane), Jeremy Cedotal; father and mother in law, Eugene and Loretta Aysenne and well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Cedotal, Sr., brother, Jeffrey Cedotal; godchild, Chelyn Cedotal.

“Bern” took pride in being a fitter and welder and worked his way up to being a certified Welder Inspector. He never met a stranger and loved talking to anyone he met. He was a three time esophageal cancer survivor. He had the biggest heart, so caring and full of life and was a fighter until the end. Most of all his greatest love was spending time with his family who will miss him dearly.


Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.

 

 

