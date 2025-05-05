It is with deep sorrow and loving remembrance that we announce the passing of Bernice Dardar, a cherished matriarch, devoted caregiver, and community leader, who left us peacefully on May 1, 2025. Born on August 8, 1933, in Montegut, Louisiana, Bernice lived a life rich in love, faith, and service.

As a confirmed American Indian and proud citizen of the United States, Bernice dedicated herself to her family and community. A beloved homemaker and compassionate caregiver, she provided care to the ill and dying, embodying the spirit of unconditional love. Her door was always open, welcoming friends and strangers alike into her home, where warmth and kindness flourished.

Bernice was not only a devoted mother to her children, the late Dale Dardar Isbell (Mike), Dave Dardar, Jachin Dardar (Cindy), Rebecca (Becka) Dardar Caro, Paul Dardar (Gloria), and Debra Dardar Gorr (Billy); stepchildren Mitchell Mickey Dardar, Catherine (Cathy) Martel, Della Naquin; but she also reveled in the joy of being a grandmother to 29 grandchildren. Her legacy continues through her family and numerous great- and great-great grandchildren, who carry forth her values and the lessons she imparted throughout her life. She is also survived by her three loving sisters, Irma, Sylvasia, and Ancylee.

She is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Theodore Dardar and Homer Dardar; daughter Dale Isbell; grandson Derek Dardar; parents Louis and Georgiana Crosby; brothers; Eunice, Vernice, and Vinice Crosby, sisters, Thelma, Joyce Crosby; stepchildren Marion, Teddy, Desther Chilek, Leroy Sr., Daniel, and Guirley Ann.

An ordained minister, Bernice was passionate about sharing her faith. She led prayer meetings, sang gospel songs with a joyful heart, and passionately preached the teachings she held dear. Her beautiful voice and love for spirituality inspired many. Bernice was also a talented seamstress, often sewing clothing for her children, and an exceptional cook, known for her delectable homemade bread and cakes that brought joy to family gatherings.

In addition to her many talents, Bernice enjoyed catching shrimp with her husband, cherishing those serene moments spent together on the water. She was a graceful lady with a sharp mind-a true testament to a life well-lived.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Saturday, May 10, 2025, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Music and Words of Remembrance will begin at 11:00 a.m. with a Religious Service beginning at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Bisland cemetery.

As we gather to honor Bernice Dardar, let us reflect on the compassion she extended to all, her unwavering faith, and the boundless love she shared. May her spirit continue to guide us as we cherish her memory and the indelible mark she left on our hearts.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for their loving and very attentive care, especially Jody, Eva, Laura and Bro. Bob. The family would also like to thank her in-house care giver, Becky Lee and Fr. Glenn LeCompte for his special visit and prayers.