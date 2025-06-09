Bessie Mae Chiasson, 89, passed away on June 08, 2025 at 11:38 pm. Born August 02, 1935, she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Schriever, LA.

Friends and family will be received at Saint Bridget Catholic Church in Schriever on Wednesday, June, 11, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Bessie is survived by her children, Randy Chiasson, Todd Chiasson, Michael Chiasson and Tommy Chiasson; grandchildren, ; great grandchildren, ; sister, Emma Mire; brother, Alton Chiasson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Chiasson; parents, Nealy J. and Inez Thibodaux Chiasson; brothers, Gilbert and Junius Chiasson; sisters, Gladys “MiMi” Richard, Marie Barrilleaux and Delores Mire.

