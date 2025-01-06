Betty Bergeron Luke, or “Momma Luke”, as she was affectionately called by her children’s friends, passed away on January 2, 2025 at the age of 96.

Visitation will be held at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma, Louisiana from 10:00 am followed by a mass at noon. She will then be laid to rest next to her husband, Ray J. Luke Sr., in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Betty was raised on Ashland Plantation and taught by the Marianite Sisters in Houma.

At a young age, Betty married Ray J. Luke Sr. and had four children, Ray Jr., Dale, Alan and Jay. Ray Sr. passed away from an automobile accident in 1969 and 10 years later she married Wilbert J. Hebert. They resided in Lafayette, Louisiana.

In 2006, WJ passed away and Betty kept her independence for many years.

Betty loved volunteering at a Lafayette hospital, enjoyed keeping St. Edmund Church clean and she was a member of the St. Edmond Knights of Columbus Auxiliary. Assisting people was her passion.

Ultimately, she became a resident at Brookdale Assisted Living in Lafayette near her son, Alan, and wife, Liz, until her passing.

Betty is survived by 5 sons: Ray Luke Jr. (Jackie), Dale Luke, Alan Luke (Liz), Jay Luke (Kathy), Damon Hebert; 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Ray J. Luke Sr., Wilbert J. Hebert, (2nd husband); parents, Oscar J .Bergeron Sr. and Lillian Balisle Bergeron; brothers, Luby Bergeron, Rubin Bergeron, Oscar Bergeron Jr.; sister, Elma Vice and daughter-in-laws, Stephanie Luke, Faye Luke and Linda Hebert.

In lieu of flowers, spend time with your family as Betty did with hers.