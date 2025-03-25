Betty Callais Birdsall, 93, passed away on March 21, 2025 at 6:40 AM. Born November 16, 1931, she was a native and longtime resident of Cut Off and current resident of Thibodaux.

Friends and family will be received at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cut Off on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Betty is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, Walter Birdsall, Sr.; her children, Brenda Klazynski and husband Ralph, Dr. Maria Cruse and husband Dr. Kenneth Cruse, Dr. Gary Birdsall and wife Wanda, Thomas Birdsall; grandchildren, Dr. Robert Klazynski, Dr. Alyssa Cruse, Caroline Cruse, Joseph Cruse, Dr. Lisa Fort, Dr. Emily Bui, Allison Birdsall, William Birdsall, Alexander Birdsall, Gary Birdsall, Jr., Fr. Paul Birdsall, Celeste Terrebonne, Hannah Naquin, Andre’ Birdsall, Matthew Birdsall, Ashley Birdsall, Kristen Louviere, James Birdsall and 11 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edville and Oceana Guidry Callais; sons, Dr. Walter Birdsall, Jr., and James Birdsall; grandson, Stephen Klazynski; brothers, Irwin Callais, Roland Callais, Calvin Callais.

Betty was an extraordinary entrepreneur, who founded Birdsall’s Jewelry over 50 years ago and earned respect in the global jewelry industry. Her legacy continues through her daughter’s store, Betty’s Birdsall Jewelry, Fine Gifts and Accents. As the matriarch of the family, she was the driving force behind her family’s success, their businesses and community initiatives. She was very driven and known to live life to the fullest. Her diverse lifestyle allowed her to connect with renowned jewelers and notable figures, as well as everyday locals from the bayou.

The family would like to thank her personal sitters for their compassionate care as well as the staff of Saint Joseph Manor.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to Saint Joseph’s Abbey.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.