Betty Duet Melancon; 85, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3:38am. Betty was a native of Schriever, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

The family of Mrs. Betty Melancon would like to invite Mrs. Betty’s family and friends to attend a visitation on Tuesday, December 24, 2024 at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 8:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Tuesday, December 24, 2024 at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church in Houma, LA at 10:00am with burial following services in St. Bridget Cemetery in Schriever, LA.