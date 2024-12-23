Excessive speed suspected factor in Terrebonne Parish crash that killed 19-year-oldDecember 23, 2024
Paulette Potter DrottDecember 23, 2024
Betty Duet Melancon; 85, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at 3:38am. Betty was a native of Schriever, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.
The family of Mrs. Betty Melancon would like to invite Mrs. Betty’s family and friends to attend a visitation on Tuesday, December 24, 2024 at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 8:30am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Tuesday, December 24, 2024 at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church in Houma, LA at 10:00am with burial following services in St. Bridget Cemetery in Schriever, LA.
To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Betty Melancon, please visit our flower store.