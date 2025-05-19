Betty Lois Matherne Thomas, 90, passed away on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 3:30 PM. Born November 07, 1934 she was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Friends and family will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Monday, May 19, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following in Magnolia Cemetery.

Betty is survived by her sons, Thomas Hunter Thomas (Anne), Mickey Brian Thomas (Myra), James Charles Thomas (Vickie); daughter, Pamela Waguespack; grandchildren, Marie Thomas Jones (Aaron), Douglas Hunter Thomas (Victoria), Emily Thomas Whitsett (Paul), Elizabeth Waguespack Mays (Herman), Sarah Waguespack Stone (Matthew); great grandchildren, Winder Dillenback, Annabelle Thomas, Hunter “Teddy” Thomas, Cameron Mays.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Mickey Thomas; mother Emily Marie Hebert Matherne Hunter, stepfather, LeRoy Hunter, biological father, Usie Matherne; brother, Charles Matherne; son in law, Stephen Waguespack.

Betty became a registered nurse in November of 1955. This has been her life’s calling as she nurtured so many people with professionalism, compassion and love.

Her family wishes to thank Grace Nells with Council on Aging and the wonderful staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to MacDonell Children’s Services in Houma: https://www.macdonellchildren.org/index.html

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.