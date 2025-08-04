Betty Louise Harris Bergeron, aged 87, of Houma, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2025, with her loving family by her side. Born on June 4, 1938, in Hackberry, LA, Betty was a bright light in the lives of all who knew her. She was a devoted homemaker whose passion for life resonated through her many cherished roles as a mother, grandmother, and friend.

A visitation will be held at St. Matthews Episcopal Church on August 4, 2025, beginning at 9:00 AM. A Mass celebrating her life will follow at 11:00 AM, following mass, a graveside service will take place at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Cemetery where she will be laid to rest.

Betty was an enthusiastic member of the Krewe of Aphrodite and eagerly looked forward to Mardi Gras each year, where she celebrated the joy of life and community. Her favorite memories were made at her and her husband’s beloved fishing camp in Toledo Bend, where she found tranquility and happiness in the company of family and friends. She was a welcomed presence at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, where she nurtured her faith and formed deep connections with her church family. Betty also loved sharing her time with the students of the Lunch Bunch Crew with St. Matthew’s School, leaving an indelible mark on their lives.

An avid card player, Betty enjoyed spirited games of Pokeno with her friends, embodying a playful spirit that touched everyone around her. Her love for her husband and family served as an inspiration to all who knew her, teaching us the true meaning of love, devotion, and resilience.

To cherish Betty’s memories are her children; Michael Bergeron and wife Tuk of Kalasin, Thailand, Daniel Bergeron and wife Cindy of Houma, LA and Sheila Bergeron Viator and husband Mickey of Maurice, LA, grandchildren; Bradley Guidry, Ryan Bergeron, Kacey Bergeron Crawford (Kane), Brett Guidry, Lance Bergeron (Kristie) and Taylor Bergeron, step-grandchildren; Andrea Viator Murphy and Leah Viator Scott, great-grandchildren; Scarlett, Hazel, Ava, Aubrey, Pressley, Aubrey, Hailey, Ethan and Grace, sisters; Eloise Navarre of Hackberry, LA, Carla Bourg (Paul) of Sulphur, LA, and sister-in-law Patricia Bergeron Popp (Jack) of Daphne, AL, and her beloved yorkie Noelle.

Betty is reunited in Heaven with her loving husband of 52 years Gerald Bergeron, her parents, John and Pansy Harris and her siblings; Johnny Doug Harris and Barbara Merkel.

A special thank you to the family at The Homestead Assisted Living in Houma for their care and comfort in her last days, Fr. Jim Morrison and Haydel Hospice, especially Patty Voss and Keith Weisheit.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church and School.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Betty Louise Harris Bergeron.