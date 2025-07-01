Betty Price Cox, a resident of Houma, passed away on Sunday, June 29, 2025 at the age of 87.

Betty adored flowers of plenty so all her homes were flowing with amazing colors and delightful fragrances. She always maintained a beautiful, clean home, filled with love and nourishing food. Throughout her balanced life, her humor and cute personality was contagious. Her greatest joy laid in her exclusive devotion to her Heavenly Father, Jehovah God. She firmly believed that her great Father in Heaven, Jehovah God, and His Son Jesus Christ has paid for all our sins, ensuring her and others a resurrection on Earth in the near future.

She is survived by her husband, Leon Cox; son, Horace J. Price Jr. (Roxanne); daughters, Lena Price Cox (Ronnie) and Laura Price; ); step-sons, Gary Cox (Marion) and Scotty Cox; grandchildren, Jerod, Jenny, Taylor, Jeanie, Chrissie, Ashley, Tiffany, Amanda, Brian Jr., Laurielle, Dave and Diego; great-grandchildren, Morgan, Cullen, Gavin, Madison, Carter, Ella, Blake, Alena, Ariana, September, Kanyon, Kanye, Owen, Olivia, Kaiya, Lyla, Slayter, Liam, Kaizley, Athena, Ethan, Drake, Skylar, Britney and Jobie; great-great-grandson, Malakai; brothers, Micheal Eskind (Kim) and Alfred Eskind; and sisters, Ruby Cantrelle (Roland) and Daisy Mae Eskind.

She was preceded in death by her son, Duffy P. Price; daughter, Anna M. Price; first husband, Horace Price Sr.; parents, Arthur Joseph Eskind Sr. and Mary Hazel Bonin Eskind; step-daughter-in-law, Jaime Cox; brothers, Roy, LeRoy, Arthur Jr., Charles Ray and Roland Eskind; and sisters, Mary Leonard, Irene Belanger and Bernice Bonin.

A graveside service will begin at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 3, 2025 at Garden of Memories Cemetery (3658 W. Main Street, Gray, LA 70359).

