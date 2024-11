Betty Yvonne Clark, 72, a resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024.

She is survived by her long-time companion, Tony Trujillo; children, David Clark (Wendy) and Thomas Clark (Erica); grandchildren, Aaron Clark (Morgen), Travis Clark (Sierra), Kalley Scott, and Zana Callahan; great-grandchildren, Sophia Clark, Tucker Clark, Colton Scott, Jaxon Scott, and Landon Scott; sister, Patricia Seamans (Angus); brother, Darrell Corbitt (Linda); and many extended family members and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Clark; son, Dale Lee Clark; mother, Ethel Watson; father, Jack Corbitt; sisters, Donna Cummings and Laverne Walker; and brothers, Harvey Corbitt and Tommy Corbitt.

Betty was a loving mother, Memaw, sister, aunt, and friend to many. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00am till 11:00 am.

