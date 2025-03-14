Beulah Mary McCormick, 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 surrounded by her loving husband and family at 2:22pm. Beulah was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a Visitation on Saturday, March 15, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:30am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will follow visitation at 11:30am with burial taking place in Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Beulah is survived by her loving husband, David McCormick; son, David McCormick II and wife Becky; daughter, Mary “Katie” McCormick; sister, Olga Martin; grandchildren, Alora Pujol and husband Erron, David McCormick III and wife Faith, Jade McCormick, Brittany McCormick, Erin McCormick, Byron Miller Jr. and Bryan Miller; and six loving great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Karen McCormick.

Beulah is preceded in passing by her parents, Westley Champagne and Beulah Voisin Champagne; son, James McCormick; great grand-daughter, Zylah Miller; brother, Abbie Champagne; sisters, Florence Webre, Wilma Cressoine, and Edrith O’Hara.

Beulah was a loving, caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She loved spending time with her family. Beulah devoted her life to the care of her family. She enjoyed cooking and preparing good meals for her family and friends. Beulah loved to dance to music; especially Elvis Presley.

Beulah will live on in the hearts of her many family and friends.

The family would like to give their heart felt thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice for the care and love they provided to Beulah and family in their time of need.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Beulah McCormick.