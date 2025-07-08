Beverly A. Vannoy, age 87, passed away Tuesday, July 8, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Holdenville, Oklahoma and a longtime resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel on Friday, July 11, 2025, from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place at a later date.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Brad Vannoy and wife June, and Bubba Vannoy and wife Dawn; grandchildren, Erin C. Bonnett, Nicholas Vannoy , Victoria Vannoy; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Bonnett, Benjamin Bonnett, Rainer Leger, Olivia Vannoy; her brother, James Branum.

Beverly is preceded in passing by her husband of 66 years, Donald Vannoy; her son, David Bruce Vannoy; parents, James M. Branum and Mae Toler Branum; her brothers, Ray Branum, Robert “Bob” Branum, Jackson “Jack” M. Branum, Donald “Pinky” D. Branum, and Paul M. Branum.

Beverly was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and being involved with her church.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and gratitude to Terrebonne Home Care, the staff of Haydel Hospice, Dr. Richard Haydel, and Dr. Scott Haydel for their care and compassion while caring for Ms. Beverly.