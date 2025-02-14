Beverly Ann Boysworth Bonvillain, a native of Westwego and resident of Houma, went to eternal rest on February 6, 2025.

She is survived by her husband, Dean M. Bonvillain; daughters, Paula Ann Murley (Marcello Flores), Kelly Marie Jones (Adam), Kerry Marie Harris (Mark); son, Bobby Jo Murley (Sabrina); grandchildren, Scarlet Murley, Michael Flores, Kailey Marie Harris, Gage Lance Jones; brothers, Russel Peterson (Jonnie), Keith Peterson (Joyce), Neal Peterson (Chris); and serveral cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, James “Jim” Boysworth; mother, Bernadette Helveston; brother, Steven Peterson (Rhonda); and grandchild, Anthony.

She had several occupations but her main one was a nail technician. For the last several years she was a homemaker. She loved to travel, campout, fish, attend festivals and going to flea markets and thrift stores.

