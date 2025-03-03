Beverly “Bebo” Chiasson Arceneaux, 74, passed away on February 26, 2025 at 11:56 pm. Born on September 23, 1950, she was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Chackbay.

Friends and family will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Saturday, March 8, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with burial following at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Cemetery.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 53 years Junius Joseph Arceneaux, Jr.; children, Junius “Jay” Arceneaux, III (Mandy), Tammy Lynn Thibodaux (Jeffrey Eschete), Chad Michael Arceneaux (Stacey); grandchildren, Hannah Benoit, Abbey Arceneaux, Jace Arceneaux, Sydney Arceneaux, Landon Arceneaux, Marlee Eschete; brothers, Gary Chiasson, Ronald Chiasson, Samuel Chiasson (Mary); sisters, Mary Bergeron (Jimmy), Betty Duet (Roland), Elizabeth “Lou” Hebert (James); sisters in law, Adrienne McClain, Judie Ratcliff, Julie Henley.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Huey and Versie Chiasson; father and mother in law, Junius J. Arceneaux, Sr. and Thelma Hoffmann Arceneaux.

Beverly enjoyed going to the casino, karaoke, Hallmark movies and Fox news. She was a devout Catholic and loved Jesus and her rosary. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.