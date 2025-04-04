It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Beverly Luke Pellegrin LeBlanc, a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend to all. Beverly was born on December 9, 1941 in Dulac, Louisiana and left this world on April 1, 2025.

Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation on Saturday, April 5, 2025 from 9 AM till time of Mass beginning at 12 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home in the Magnolia Chapel. She will be laid to rest following the Mass at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery.

Beverly will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 10 years, Irvin LeBlanc, her devoted daughter Deana Carmichael and husband Mack, stepdaughters, Gwen LeBlanc and Patty LeBlanc, grandchildren Jake Carmichael and wife Lauren, Lindsey Hall and husband Aaron, Cade Pellegrin and wife Kara, and her 11 great-grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, and 7 step great grandchildren. She was also survived by her sister and best friend, Gail LeBoeuf and husband Ronald and her cherished brother Keith Luke and wife Karen, along with numerous other dear family members and friends. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing her.

Beverly was proceeded in death by her first husband of 47 years, Murphy Jude Pellegrin, her son Murray Jude Pellegrin and her stepson, Sammy LeBlanc and her parents Lawrence and Ethel Luke.

Beverly was born, raised and lived her entire life in Dulac, Louisiana. She was well known by everyone on the bayou as “Miss Beverly the Cake Lady”. She baked and designed cakes for over 30 years out of her humble small cake shop, “Beverly’s Cake Shop.”

She was filled with laughter and held conversations with everyone she met. She enjoyed life to the fullest by traveling, playing pokeno with her friends, casino hopping, shopping, eating out, but the love of family always came first. She captivated a room with her lively demeanor and fascinating way of telling stories. She did not mind being the center of attention. If you met her, she made a lasting impression with her infectious personality. She never met a stranger.

The family would like to acknowledge the love and support provided by her compassionate caregiver, Billy Maronge. We also would like to thank the staff at Terrebonne General Health System for their compassion and care during her final days.