Beverly Rita Boudreaux, 76, of Chauvin, LA, entered into her eternal rest on May 18, 2025. Born on April 20, 1949, in Chauvin, LA, Beverly was a cherished mother, loving grandmother, and devoted friend, known for her kindness and warm spirit.

Beverly’s journey through life was marked by her love for family and her passion for cooking. She spent many years in the shrimp industry alongside her husband, where she developed a deep appreciation for the culinary arts that would shape her career as a cook. For Beverly, food was not just sustenance; it was a way to bring people together and create cherished memories.

She is survived by her daughters, Ellen Cavalier (EJ) and April Lecompte (Rene); her grandchildren, Christopher Lecompte (Nicole) and Kassi Lecompte; her great-grandchildren, Lainey and Jordan Lecompte; her sister-in-law Shirley Price and numerous nieces and nephews.

Beverly is reunited in Heaven with her husband Roland Boudreaux; her parents, Stanley and Olive Price; her parent in-laws, Rosenton and Jean Boudreaux; her brother and sister in-law, Norris and Jeanette Price; her sister and brother in-law Doris and Munson Sr. Thibodeaux; and her brother Addis Price. Beverly’s love extended beyond her family to her cherished fur baby, Sammy Keith, who held a special place in her heart above most people!

The family would like to thank Niecy (Marie Denise Melancon) for all of her help in caring for Beverly who considered and loved her like a third daughter.

Special thanks to Debra Dupre for staying by the families side to help guide them in the right direction in their time of sadness and confusion. Also special thanks to the amazing doctors and nurses at Terrebonne General CCU and 3rd floor.

Funeral services will be held in her honor on May 23, 2025. A visitation will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, LA, beginning at 10:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 PM, with interment to follow. Family and friends are invited to gather, remember, and celebrate the beautiful life of Beverly Boudreaux.

