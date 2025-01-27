Bill B. Jowers, a native of Montgomery, LA and resident of Schriever, LA, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2025 at the age of 85.

Bill was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was a tireless provider, retiring after many years in the oilfield. His love for the Lord was shown in his daily activities. He loved dogs, horses and westerns. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jean Lamorie Jowers; sons, Michael, Tony (Christine), Darryl (Sheila), Troy (Joseph); grandchildren, Sierra, Travis, Jared, Brandon, Danielle, Kendall, Tron, Storm and Ashley; great grandchildren, Armand, Brayden, Cameron, Kayden, Addison, Gesamany, Skyler and Brinley; and great-great grandchild, Saige.

He is preceded in death by his great grandchild, Skye; sister, Joann Jowers; parents, Willie Jowers and Ozeat Roberts.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at St. Bridget Catholic Church from 9:00 AM until service time. A religious service will begin at 11:00 AM.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com <http://www.samartfuneralhome.com>

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.