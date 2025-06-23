Billy James Thibodeaux, 58, passed away on June 15, 2025 at 4:20 pm. Born December 27, 1966, he was a native of Chackbay and resident of Donaldsonville.

Friends and family will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 from 12:00 pm until 3:00 pm with burial following at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery.

Billy is survived by his children, LeRae Daigle (Alexander), Ashlyne Burgess; grandchildren, Ashlyn Campbell, Blaith Thibodeaux, Alana Thibodeaux, Keighan Burgess; longtime love, Cassie Thibodeaux; siblings, Terry “Bob” Thibodeaux (Selena), Ricky Thibodeaux (Penny), Peggy Ricouard (Mike); his best friend and brother from another mother, Wade Labit, Sr. (DeeDee).

He is preceded in death by his parents, Curtis and Kathryn “Kitty” Thibodeaux; sons, Michael Thibodeaux and Cameron Thibodeaux; maternal grandparents, Ervin and Ione Duet; paternal grandparents, Dave and Beatrice Thibodeaux.

Billy was a man of passion, heart, and unstoppable energy. He lived life in the fast lane—literally and figuratively—loving music, playing the drums, fast cars, and especially his Camaro. Whether he was tearing up the road or cruising in his boat, Billy chased adventure and adrenaline with a fearless spirit.

But above all else, Billy was a devoted father. He took the role of being a dad to heart, going above and beyond every single day. His children were his world—he made sure they wanted for nothing and always felt loved and protected. Cameron was Billy’s best friend and partner in crime. After Cameron’s passing, a piece of Billy’s heart went with him. His daughter LeRae was his “punkin,” a bond that words could never fully capture.

Loyal to a fault and full of life, Billy leaves behind a legacy of love, adventure, and unforgettable memories. He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on in every drumbeat, engine roar, and ripple on the water.

