Blaise Matthew Matherne, age 84, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 29, 2024. He was a native of Grand Caillou and resident of Houma.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday, January 4, 2025 from 9:00 AM until 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

Blaise is survived by his children, Tina M. Fanguy (Jerome), Jody Matherne, Kayla Matherne (John Burke); grandchildren, Shana Robichaux (Casey), Andre Fanguy (Juli), Mya Fanguy, Colby Matherne (Nina), Kristie Schneider (Gary), Haley Matherne (Ian Cunningham); great-grandchildren, Violet, Julliet, Lucy, Walker, Miles, Bella, Adalyn, Nora, Emma, Alexa, Maddox; brother-in-law, Raymond LeBouef; sister-in-laws, Lorraine LeBouef, Ethel Voisin; niece, Katrina Hood.

Blaise is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary LeBouef Matherne; parents, Milton and Mable Hebert Matherne; sister, Gail Hoover; niece, Julia Commadine; brother-in-laws, Donald Voisin, Julius Hoover.

Blaise was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was the sole proprietor of Blaise Matherne Plumbing. He enjoyed being outside and fishing. Blaise loved watching tv with his beloved cats. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Thank you to the entire staff at Thibodaux Healthcare and Rehabilitation for their excellent care. Special thanks to the nurses, Tracy, Jacqueline, and Rusty. Thanks to Nancy Fauchaux, N.P. and Steven Charbonnet, M.D. for their special care over the years.