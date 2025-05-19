In Loving Memory of Bobbie Lou Ann Pontiff July 16, 1971 – May 12, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Bobbie Lou Ann Pontiff, who passed away on May 12, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 53 years old.

Born on July 16, 1971, in Houma, Louisiana, Bobbie brought light, love, and a sense of childlike essence to anyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She was known for her gentle spirit and deep love for her family and friends.

She found joy in participating in sports through TARC, where she was an enthusiastic competitor in Bowling, bocce, horseshoes, tennis, and softball. Bobbie’s playful spirit and team camaraderie made her a favorite among fellow athletes and friends. She also had a great sense of humor, and those closest to her will fondly remember her favorite saying, “Kiss my grits,” from the classic show Mel’s Diner-a perfect reflection of her feisty and lovable personality.

She is survived and cared for by her niece Helena Scott. Other remaining nieces include Andree Scott, Angelle Savoie, and Monique Wernich; nephews Caleb Scott and Hudson Savoie; and brother-in-law Ronald Scott.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Joanne Pontiff; her sisters, Martha Scott and Chris Ann Hebert; and her brother, Derek Paul Pontiff.

Services will be held at Samart Funeral Home in Gray, Louisiana, on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., friends and extended family are welcome to attend.

We are deeply grateful to the dedicated doctors, nurses, and caregivers who provided Bobbie with compassion and comfort throughout her journey.

Though she may be gone from our sight, Bobbie Lou Ann Pontiff will never be gone from our hearts. Her smile and laughter will resonate in our memories forever.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.