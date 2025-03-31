Bobby “Bob” Wayne Martinez, 79, died peacefully on March 29, 2025 surrounded by his family.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation at St. Gregory Catholic Church in Houma, LA on Wednesday April 2, 2025 from 9:30am to 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 11:00am with burial taking place in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Bobby is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Sylvia Champagne Martinez, sons, Kevin John Chauvin, Jody James Martinez (Elrena), Timothy “Timmy” Wayne Martinez Sr. and his daughter Holyn Martinez Andras (Cliff); numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren; his brothers, William “Big Boy” Martinez Jr. (Nancy), and John Martinez.

Bobby was proceeded in death by his father, William “Bill” Martinez Sr., his mother, Lelia Martinez, brother, Alvin Martinez; sisters, Anna Melerine, and Nancy Winkler, one son, Robb Patrick Martinez Sr., grand daughter, Anastasia Martinez, grand sons, Gregory Songe and Bobby Andras.

Bobby was an Army Veteran and enjoyed wood working, listening to LSU and Saints games. He also enjoyed listening to audio books from the State Library for the Blind; he also enjoyed playing his weekly Lottos.

Bobby was a devoted husband, father, grand father, great grand father, son and brother.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice and Home Instead for their tremendous service to our family.

In lieu of flowers, Bobby requested donations to the Wounded Warriors, Light House for the Blind, or the American Heart Association.

