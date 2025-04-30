Bonnie Jane Dupre Domangue, age 82, a native of Chauvin, LA and resident of Bourg, LA, died on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 1, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church – Chauvin from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 pm. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Cemetery – Chauvin following the service.

Bonnie was co-owner of a small convience/gas store. She loved camping and going to the Senior Citizen Center in Chauvin to play Bingo. Bonnie also enjoyed going to the casino. She enjoyed anytime spent with family and friends.

Bonnie is survived by sons: Carroll (Debra) Domangue and Thomas Domangue; daughter-in-law, Gina Domangue; sisters: Lynette LeBlanc and Nell (Michael) Rodriguez; grandchildren: Sierra (Steven) Domangue-Laiche, Justin Domangue, Travis (Jena) Domangue, Blaize Domangue, Jaci (Christian Balderaz) Domangue, and Whitney (Jamison) Chauvin; 6 great grandchildren; and 1 step-great-grandchild.

Bonnie was preceded in death by husband of 55yrs, Aubrey Domangue, Jr; parents: Lynus and Lucille Portier Dupre; sons: Jimmy and Burt Domangue; great-granddaughter, Adelyn Domangue; brother-in-law, Hubert LeBlanc.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.