Brad William Doucet, 45, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2024.

He is survived by his mother, Laurie Gautreaux; stepfather, Mark Gautreaux; beloved children of Anna, Haley, Taylor, and Tripp; sisters, Christy Diggs and husband Ricky, and Michelle “Mimi” Folse and husband Ryan; nieces, Brittany and Brianna; nephews, Dylan, Ricky, and Devin; godchild, Cooper; and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his fiance, Anna Levy; father, Larry Doucet; maternal grandparents, Frank and Norma Wilson; paternal grandparents, Stella and James Doucet; aunt, Sharon Stenger; and uncle, Leonard Doucet.

Brad enjoyed watching all sports and playing golf. Everybody that knew Brad knew that he had a heart of gold and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need, and family was his top priority. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and well-wishes during this time.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 1:00 pm until the Memorial Service at 3:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.