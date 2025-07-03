Bradley James Bowie, 48, passed away on Thursday, June 26, 2025, leaving behind a life filled with passion, love, and unforgettable memories.

He is survived by his loving precious daughter, Mina Bowie; mother, Peggy Bowie; brother, Joshua Bowie; sister, Signa Andino; aunts and uncles, Alton Cheramie, Sr., Larry Cheramie, and Mary Turner, Iris Lee (Brian), Signa Bowie, Mary Anne Bowie, and Amy Bowie; niece, Isabella Andino; nephews, Kai Iyar, Caspian Andino; and numerous cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robin Bowie; maternal grandparents, Eula Mae LaBiche and Gerald Cheramie; paternal grandparents, Dawn and Herb Bowie; uncles, Dudley, Ricky, Ray, Perry Sr., and Gary Cheramie, Gene Turner, Thomas and Fred Bowie.

A devoted father, Bradley found his greatest joy in his daughter Mina, the apple of his eye. He was known for his strong work ethic and dedication to his offshore career, a job he truly enjoyed. In his free time, Bradley loved working out, playing video games, and collecting memorabilia from his favorite movies. Above all, he cherished time spent with his family, creating laughter and warmth in every moment. Bradley’s kind spirit, playful nature, and unwavering love will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 7, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home at West Park from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.