Brady Thomas Giroir, a resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at the age of 53.

Brady was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing and spending time with his sons.

He is survived by his sons, Brandon Giroir and Scott Giroir; grandson, Weston Giroir; parents, Thomas and Myra Giroir; sisters, Tammy Jo Neil (Jeffrey) and Wendy Olivier (Darrin); grandmother, Irene Giroir; and nieces and nephews, Randi Page, Katie LeCompte, Dalton Olivier and Hunter Neil.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Addie Thomas Giroir, Lorita Olivier Giroir and Delvin Carrere.

A visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave, Gray) from 9:00 AM until service time. A religious service will begin at 11:00 AM.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.