“Earth Has No Sorrow Heaven Can’t Heal”

We announce the passage of Brandy Lyn Menge Verdin, who went on to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, August 14, 2025 at the age of 50.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a celebration of life at Living Word Church, 1916 Highway 311, Schriever, LA, 70395 on Saturday, August 16, 2025. Visitation will open to the public from 9:00 am until the funeral time. Funeral will begin at 11:00 am with a graveside burial proceeding at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to join the Verdin family at the church fellowship hall for a meal and refreshments after the burial is completed.

Brandy is survived by her husband, Cleveland Luke Verdin, Jr.; son, Luke Cleveland Verdin III (Jennifer); daughter, Brittany Picou (Timmy); granddaughters, Sawyer and Saylor Picou; parents, Lionel “Tony” Menge (Donna), Tommy and Theresa Neil, Sr., and stepmother, Bonnie Leerkes (John); siblings, Jimmy Thibodaux (Angel), Dax Menge (Natalie), Racheina Stanley (David), Laurie Neil Boquet, Sandra Neil, Rachel Partin (Randy), and Tommy Neil, Jr. (Kate); and numerous nieces, nephews, and godchildren.

Brandy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Wilton Dupre, Angelic Blanchard Soudelier, Pierre “Lionel” Menge, and Uralee Menge, John “White” Neil (Evelyn); and great-grandparents, Vincent and Eva Defelice.

Cosmetology and Personal Training were two of Brandy’s successful businesses. During her tenure as a business owner, Brandy formed many lasting bonds with her clients. Most of them became part of the family. Brandy loved Jesus so very much. It was her hope that when others think of her they remember Brandy’s legacy of hope and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ.

Our family would like to extend a special offer of thanks to, Dr. Zoe Larned, Dr. Rohith Arcot, Pharmacist Brianna at the Ochsner Specialty Pharmacy, the entire staff at Ochsner MD Anderson, and Nurse Danielle and Dr. Dickie Haydel, with Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care and compassion for Brandy. A very heartfelt thank you to Mandy Trosclair for being the best friend Brandy could ever ask for.

In lieu of flower, donations can be made to Living Word Church in Brandy’s name and memory.

