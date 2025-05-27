Brayden Joseph Brunet, 19, a native of Raceland and a resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 26, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will follow the funeral service at the Cleopatra Hall on Valhi Blvd. in Houma.

He is survived by his parents, Brian and Erica Brunet; brothers, Layton and Blayze Brunet; sister, Cailynn Brunet; grandparents, Annette Matherne (Cheryl) and Charlotte Windham; uncles, Brad Brunet (Amanda) and Brent Brunet; aunts, Tessie Brunet (Patrick Naquin), Mandy Pitre (Short Dawg), Nicole Windham, and Rebecca LeBleu (Devin); and many extended family members and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Nolan Brunet, Jr. and Willie K. Windham; and uncles, Chad Brunet and Willie Windham II.

Brayden was a hard worker with a heart as big as his smile. Known for his genuine nature, he had a rare gift for making everyone around him feel loved, seen, and heard. His goofiness and sense of humor could light up any room, and his presence brought joy wherever he went. Whether he was spending time with family, helping a friend, or just being his authentic self, Brayden left a lasting impact on all who knew him. Brayden’s life, though far too short, was full of light, love, and laughter. His memory will continue to inspire kindness, humor, and authenticity in all those who were lucky enough to know him.

