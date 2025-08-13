Brent Jude Gravois, 55, peacefully passed away on August 06, 2025. Born May 18, 1970 he was a native of Vacherie and resident of Thibodaux.

Visitation in his honor will be held at Christ the Redeemer Life Center on Monday August, 18, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM.

Brent’s legacy endures through his wife, Holly Melancon Gravois; his son, Ian Gravois and daughter in law, Raven; his grandsons, Sean Crochet, Finnick Gravois, and Silas Gravois. He is also survived by his parents, Aubrey and Mary Ellen Gravois; siblings, Charlotte St. Pierre (Troy), Kent Gravois, Shelley Deville (Paul).

He was preceded in death by his nephews, Trey St. Pierre and Dallas Melancon; father and mother in law, Raymond and Lena Melancon.

Brent was an avid hunter and fisherman and he loved the outdoors. He loved LSU and had a passion for cooking. His dedication to family traditions reflected his commitment to preserving his family’s heritage. He had an unwavering work ethic and always insisted on excellence.

The family would like to thank Dr. J.J. Tabor, Dr. William Varnado and the staff at Baton Rouge General. They would also like to thank Lowland Construction, the Robichaux Family and Dr. Matthew Porche.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.