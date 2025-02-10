Brent Thomas Guidry, 63, passed away on Saturday afternoon at 5:08pm on February 8, 2025. Brent was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Brent is survived by his loving family; his sisters, Dawn Pierron and husband Duane Dupre and Holli Politz and husband Chris; nephew, Brady Pierron and wife Angel and their children, Joanna Pierron, Jack Pierron, and John Pierron.

Brent is preceded in passing by his parents, Arlen and Linda Jackson Guidry; and grandparents, Hugh and Gladys Guidry and Earl and Lena Jackson.

Brent proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp. Brent also served the Terrebonne Parish and surrounding communities as a licensed electrician for over thirty-five years.

Brent had a deep love of music and was a talented guitar player. One of his favorite past times was getting together and playing music with his friends. He loved to fish in the many bayous and marshes of South Louisiana.

The family would like to thank Rosie Morrison, who was a dear and trusted friend of Brent for many years.

Brent was a graduate of Vandebilt High School, Class of 1979.

He will be dearly missed and forever loved by his many family and friends.

Private services will be held at a later date by the family.