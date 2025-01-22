Burt Anthony Domangue, 59, born May 4, 1965 a native of Chauvin, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2025, two days before his and his wife’s 33rd wedding anniversary.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Gina Domangue; daughters, Jaci Domangue (Christian Balderaz – fiancé) and Whitney Chauvin (Jamison Chauvin – husband); granddaughter, Aubrey-Jane Chauvin; mother, Bonnie Domangue; and brothers, Carroll and Thomas Domangue.

He was preceded in death by his father, Aubrey Domangue Jr.; and brother, Jimmy Domangue.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, January 24, 2025 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Youth Center, Chauvin, Louisiana from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Chauvin, Louisiana.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.