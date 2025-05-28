C.J. Joseph Billiot, age 77, a native of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Monday, May 26, 2025.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home in Bayou Blue, from 9:00 am until the Service at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughters, Sheila and Kristie Billiot; and granddaughter, Kaeisha Jules.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ecton and Lucille Billiot; son, Darren J. Billiot; paternal grandparents, Bernard Billiot and Margaret Dardar; and maternal grandparents, Pierre Chaisson and Augusta Dardar.

After graduating from South Terrebonne High School, he served in the United States Army. He spent his professional career as a pipeline welder and a certified welding inspector.

C.J. was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed any chance he got to spend time with his family and loved ones. He will be deeply missed by all.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.