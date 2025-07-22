Calvin “Sam” Samuel Fluitt Jr., 72, born August 16, 1952 a native of Oak Grove, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, July 10, 2025.

He is survived by his brother, David Fluitt and wife, Loretta; half-brother, Ronnie Jones and wife, Sherry; three nieces; and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin Fluitt and Claudia Deal; and sister, Linda Hobgood.

