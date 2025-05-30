Camreigh Cate Funk was born sleeping on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Camreigh was born to parents, Nelson and Brooke Funk, and siblings, Caroline, Maverick, and MaKennah. She will be remembered by her grandparents, Kimberly Lirette, & Daniel and Julie Porche. She will also be remembered by her great-grandparent Norris Lirette.

She will be rocked by her grandparents Donna Foret and William Funk, and also by her great-grandparent Aurolyn Lirette in Heaven.

Even though we did not get to spend time with her outside of the womb, Camreigh was loved deeply here on Earth and will forever be remembered.

The Funk Family would like to thank all of the staff at Thibodaux Regional Women’s Center for the exceptional care of our family. We would also like to thank Samart Funeral home for everything. Thank you to all of our family and friends for being there for our family and being by our side!

