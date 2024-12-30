Carl John Neubig, Sr., a beloved father, and widowed husband, peacefully passed away at Heritage Manor Nursing Home on Thursday, December 26, 2024 at the age of 86. Carl was born on October 9th, 1938 in the City of Plaquemine, Iberville Parish. He served his Country faithfully, and patriotically for eight (8) years as a U.S. Marine Corp Helicopter Pilot. He then flew for Petroleum Helicopter Inc. (PHI) for 31 years until his retirement. Carl had successfully obtained a degree in Mud Engineering from Nicholl’s State University and was an accomplished computer programmer capable of writing software in Cobalt, C, C+, Basic and ASCII.

Carl married his beautiful wife Mary Gail Lejeune on March 25, 1965 and mourned her passing on June 13, 2024.

Carl John Neubig, Sr. is survived by his loving children and grandchildren whom he cherished dearly. His son, Carl John Neubig, Jr.(wife Denise); daughter, Jill Neubig Boudreaux (husband Mark); grandson Stefan Neubig (wife Karissa); granddaughters Heidi Neubig, Claire Thibodaux (husband Brandon), and Natalie Neubig (wife Natalie Legendre). He is also survived by his two sisters, Linda Burgoyne (husband August), and Suzette Willis (husband Robert). And, numerous nephews and nieces.

Carl is preceded in death by his wife Mary Gail Neubig, his father Fredrick Neubig, Sr., his mother Helen Neubig and his brother Fredrick Neubig, Jr.

The family of Carl John Neubig, Sr. thanks all of the staff, nurses and caregivers at Heritage Manor of Houma and St. Catherine’s Hospice for their kindness and love.