Carol Ann Himel Collins, born July 26, 1940, in Houma, passed away on January 14, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 25, 2025, beginning at 10:00 AM until the start of a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 PM at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma. A private interment will follow in St. Francis Cemetery #1. Reverend Carl Collins, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, will be the celebrant.

Carol was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and the very center of her family. She is survived by her husband of more than 66 years Gerald Collins of Dulac; son Marty Collins of Houma; daughters Cindy Collins of Houma and Stacy Collins Ross and husband Darrell of Houma; her three grandsons, John Melancon, Jr., (Elisa) of Houston, Texas, Collin Melancon (Jillian) of Baton Rouge, and Teche Melancon of Baton Rouge; her three granddaughters, Ann-Marie Ross, Caroline Ross, and Katie Ross; her five great grandchildren John III, Theresa, and Isabelle Melancon of Houston, Texas, and Wells Gerald and Maren Melancon of Baton Rouge; her sister Cathy Himel Friloux (Winfield) of Hahnville; and her son-in-law John Melancon, Sr., of Lafayette

She was preceded in death by her parents Earl J. Himel, Sr., and Marie Louise Toups Himel; brothers Earl Himel, Jr., and Ronald Himel; daughter Lisa Collins Melancon; and granddaughter Mary Claire Melancon.

For many years, Carol worked alongside her husband at Delta World Tire. She was a long-time member of the Woodmen of the World serving her local lodge in many capacities and holding many different offices, including President. With the Woodmen, Carol was a Jurisdictional President, a State Delegate, and a National Delegate. She presented countless Woodmen of the World American History awards at schools across the parish and also made numerous American flag presentations to schools and civic organizations. She was a devoted member of St. Francis de Sales Cathedral Parish where she served as a Eucharistic Minister for several years. Together with her husband, they built Habitat for Humanity houses throughout the country. Chief among their pursuits was cooking for charities, Southdown Marketplace, school fairs, and for hurricane disaster relief.

A 1958 graduate of Terrebonne High School, Carol was chosen as their “2008 Alumnus of the Year” in tribute to her involvement in the community and her many volunteer activities. In 2017 the American Cancer Society recognized her with the “Spirit of Hope” award at their Bayou Social Gala, reflecting her significant contributions to the fight against cancer in Terrebonne Parish.

Over the years, Carol and her husband journeyed across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Throughout their adventures, they could always be found out on the dance floor. The couple met dancing at a church fair and loved “cutting a rug” together ever since, winning several contests along the way. Their adventures increased after retirement especially to their favorite place, the Smoky Mountains, which they visited frequently often bringing their children and grandchildren. Carol and her high school girlfriends enjoyed monthly lunches and traveling and vacationing together in their coterie known as the “Steel Magnolias.”

The family would like to thank the staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, Heart of Hospice, and their many friends, relations, and neighbors who have helped with Carol’s care.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol H. Collins’s name to the endowment fund at Vandebilt Catholic High School.