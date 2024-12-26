Carol Claire Bueche Eschete

11/13/1933 – 12/22/2024

Carol Claire Bueche Eschete, 91, passed away on December 22, 2024. Carol was a native and longtime resident of Houma, Louisiana. In later years, she resided with her son, Dean, daughter-in-law, Margaret and grandson, Andrew, in Saint Louis, Missouri and at the time of her death in Lafayette, Louisiana, with her son and daughter-in-law, Cal and Kathleen.

Carol is survived by her sons, Cal Eschete (Kathleen) of Lafayette, and Dean Eschete (Margaret) of Saint Louis, MO; daughters, Jan Hicks (Allen) of Haymarket, VA, Jean Pontiff of Gray, Louisiana, and Amy Lanser (Jim) of Saint Louis, MO; brother, Errol Bueche, of Columbus, Ohio; 17 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence J. Bueche, Sr. and Stella Jackson Bueche; husband, Curtis P. Eschete, Sr.; son, Curtis P. Eschete, Jr.; siblings, Marianne Bueche Whitney, Lawrence J Bueche Jr., Francis Kenton Bueche, Winnie May Bueche Domangue, Gloria Bueche Eschete, Jean Catherine Bueche (Sr. Marie Caroline du Pasteur), Glenda Bueche Vice, Mary Diane Bueche Theriot; son-in-law, Michael A. Pontiff; grandchild, Amelia Claire Eschete; and great grandchild, Bryce Joseph Richard.

Carol was a devout and passionate Catholic. Her prayer life was inspirational, as her worn and tattered bible would attest. She delighted in being surrounded by company and loved family gatherings. Her smile and laughter radiated the room whenever she was around brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and especially her children and grandchildren. Carol would never turn down a cup of coffee or an opportunity to play a game of Louisa. At the age of 91, she was still a very formidable opponent. Carol, along with her husband, Curtis, were former owners of Scarlet Scoop Ice Cream Parlor in Houma, Louisiana. As a longtime sales associate at Bueche’s Jewelry, Carol brought many smiles and joyful conversation to countless clients. Carol was a Honorary member of the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.

