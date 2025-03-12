Carolyn Brasher, 59, a native of Venice, Louisiana and resident of Gray, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

She is survived by her sister, Conny Tippett and husband, George Tippett, and Betina Tynes; daughter, Machelle Brasher; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce Brasher Jr. and Cora Griffis; and step-father (Opa), Spike Ray Griffis.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 13, 2025 at Magnolia Cemetery in Houma at 10:00 am.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.