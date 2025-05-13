Carolyn Landry Percle, 82, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Choupic, passed away on May 11, 2025.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church from 8:30 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Keith Percle (Cindy), Rebecca P. Loupe (Tom), and Wendy Percle-Amedee (Andrew); grandchildren, Colby Loupe, Austin Percle (Beth), Alex Percle (fiance, Sarah), and Shelbi Loupe Olivier (Paul); and great grandchildren, Sarah Olivier, Sophia Olivier, and Samuel Percle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin W. Percle; parents, Norbert Landry and Rena Perk Landry; and siblings, Sheldon “Boo” Landry, Gerald “Rapp” Landry, Peggy Gauthe, Marion Granier, and Susan Ory.

Carolyn was a mail carrier for 28 years and she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was affectionately known as “Naneen” to her nieces and nephews, and “Aunt Cat” by her great nieces and nephews. She enjoyed eating out with family and friends and watching Jeopardy. She was very proud of her great grandchildren and really enjoyed visiting with them. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Margaret, Ramona, Mary, and Lori for the excellent care they provided.

