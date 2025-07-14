It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Carrie Ann Steele, who left this world peacefully at her residence on July 10, 2025, at the age of 81. Born on February 8, 1944, in Point-Aux-Chene, Louisiana, Carrie made her home in Houma, Louisiana, where she dedicated her life to her family and her passion for sewing.

Carrie was married for 31 wonderful years to her late husband, a partnership that was marked by love, mutual respect, and unwavering support. As a lifelong seamstress, she took great pride in her work, weaving love and care into every stitch. Her talents extended beyond sewing; she cherished cooking for her family, crocheting beautiful pieces, and making memories filled with warmth and laughter. A lifetime member of the Lions Club International with her service to the Montegut Lions Club, Carrie spent many years giving back to her community, reflecting her kind and generous spirit. In her youth, she found joy in fishing and camping with her family, creating cherished memories in the great outdoors. She had an affinity for Bingo, where her laughter and joy were infectious to those around her. Carrie was known for her loving, easy-going nature and was a pleasure to be around. Above all, her greatest joy came from her family, whom she adored unconditionally.

She is survived by her children: Brian LeBoeuf (Angela), Karen Chauvin (Harvey “Mike”), and Amy Dow (Jim); stepchildren, Karen Detwiller (John) and Craig Steele (Kim); grandchildren: James C. (Courtney), Katie (Max), James D., Ava, Shannon, Kaylee, Lacey, Rose (Jeff), and E.J. (Ashley), Thomas, Brandon (Hannah), Katie (Mike), Sarah (Aaron), and Madison (Cameron) and many great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Delvin Levron (Sidney), and numerous nieces and nephews. Her legacy will continue to thrive through her family who held a special place in her heart.

Carrie was preceded in death by her husband, Gregory Steele; parents, Steven and Lucretia Levron; and brother, Ivy Levron (Ann).

Friends and family are invited to join us in honoring Carrie’s life and legacy. A public viewing will take place on July 13, 2025, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Chauvin Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service at 3:00 PM. Carrie’s final resting place will be at Terrebonne Memorial Park Mausoleum. Burial will be held at a later date. In this difficult time, let us celebrate the beautiful life of Carrie Ann Steele- a remarkable woman whose kindness, love, and spirit will forever be remembered in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.