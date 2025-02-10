Carroll J. Lirette, 89, born January 12, 1936, a native and resident of Houma, passed peacefully on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Carroll was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was also a servant to God and St. Gregory Church where he attended. Carroll served in the US Army during the Korean War. After being honorably discharged, he married Betty Rhodes. During their marriage, they raised three boys and two girls. He was also employed in the oilfield most of his life, retiring from Otis Engineering. Carroll was an avid fisherman that he loved doing with his sons. He was also a long time member, fundraiser, and supporter to the Krewe of Hercules. He was a big fan of LSU Tigers football and baseball team. His desires were to watch and follow Alex Bregman throughout his college years and also playing for the Houston Astros.

Carroll is survived by his loving and caring wife of 68 years, Betty Rhodes Lirette; his five children, Glenn (Dina), Lynn (Melissa), Ann, David (Penny), and Susan Lirette; grandchildren, Barry Lirette (Katie), Kristy Lirette Daigle, Tia Johnson (Eric), Brennan Voclain (Amy), Eric Voclain (Chelsea), and Jennifer Torres (Jarrett); eight great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters; and sisters, Barbara Laughlin and Geraldine Nesit.

Carroll was preceded in death by his parents, Ivy and Sarah Lirette; brothers, Randolph, Aaron, Lloyd, and Larrell Lirette; and sister, Patsy Griffin.

Carroll was cared for by The Suites at Sugar Mill Point. The family would like to thank the staff, caregivers, chefs, and Haydel Hospice for their excellent care and support.

The visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at St. Gregory Catholic Church from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Carroll’s name and memory.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.