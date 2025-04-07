Catherine Boudreaux, 81, passed away on April 4, 2025, in Houma, La. She was born on January 4, 1944 in Houma, LA, to Robert Bourg and Ethel Champagne.

Catherine married Roland Boudreaux on February 16, 1963 at Holy Family Catholic Church. The couple had 2 children, Joseph & Jason. She was a loving and kind Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She loved reading, and going to the campground, and playing bingo there with friends. Catherine was also a devout Catholic and spent many nights in prayer for others.

Catherine is survived by her husband, Roland Boudreaux, son & daughter in law Joseph & Bonnie Boudreaux. Grandchildren, Elizabeth Boudreaux Gentry (Wesley) Laura Cantrelle (Joshua) Jacob Boudreaux (Ellie). Great grandchildren Mary Cate and Gabriel Gentry, Juliette and Margaret Cantrelle. Sister, Ruth Bourg and brother, James Bourg.

She is preceded in death by her son Jason, parents Robert and Ethel, brothers Donald, Francis, and Philip.

Church services will be held on Friday, at 10:00 AM at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral.

Visitation: Friday, at 8:00 AM until mass time at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral Burial will follow in Holy Family Catholic Church Cemetery, Dulac, LA.

Memorial donations can be made in Catherine’s name to St. Jude’s childrens hospital.