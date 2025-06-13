Catherine Caro Foret Vice

Kenneth “Lanky” Porche
June 13, 2025
Kenneth “Lanky” Porche
June 13, 2025

Screenshot

Catherine Caro Foret Vice, age 88, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Thursday, June 12, 2025 surrounded by family.

Catherine was a retired LPN of 45 yrs. The greatest joys of her life were her Catholic faith, nurturing her family, and her love of gardening.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9:00 – 11:00 AM, Monday, June 16, 2025 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Houma, LA. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery, behind the church.

Catherine is survived by sons: Michael Foret, Mitchell Foret, and Eric Foret; daughters: Diane (Annie) Foret Bascle, Patti Foret Breaux, and Mary Kay Foret Dupre; brother, Lee Caro; grandchildren: Courtney, Jacob, Taylor, Kim, Erin, Luke, Camille, Samantha, Catherine, and Dalton; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Catherine is preceded in death by first husband, Elton Foret; second husband, Earl Vice; parents: Morris Caro and Agnes Rogers Caro; sisters: Carolyn Caro Matherne and Dorothy Caro LeBlanc.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

Screenshot

June 13, 2025

Kenneth “Lanky” Porche

Read more