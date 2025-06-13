Catherine Caro Foret Vice, age 88, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Thursday, June 12, 2025 surrounded by family.

Catherine was a retired LPN of 45 yrs. The greatest joys of her life were her Catholic faith, nurturing her family, and her love of gardening.

A visitation will be held in her honor from 9:00 – 11:00 AM, Monday, June 16, 2025 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Houma, LA. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in St. Louis Cemetery, behind the church.

Catherine is survived by sons: Michael Foret, Mitchell Foret, and Eric Foret; daughters: Diane (Annie) Foret Bascle, Patti Foret Breaux, and Mary Kay Foret Dupre; brother, Lee Caro; grandchildren: Courtney, Jacob, Taylor, Kim, Erin, Luke, Camille, Samantha, Catherine, and Dalton; and 22 great-grandchildren.

Catherine is preceded in death by first husband, Elton Foret; second husband, Earl Vice; parents: Morris Caro and Agnes Rogers Caro; sisters: Carolyn Caro Matherne and Dorothy Caro LeBlanc.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.