Cecil J. Melancon, 84, a resident of Thibodaux and native of Donaldsonville passed away on Thursday July 10, 2025 surrounded by his loving wife Margie of 34 years and his family.

He began his career as a police officer for the Thibodaux Police Department. In 1966 he began working for the Department of Motor Vehicles until he retired in 1997. After he retired, he was appointed to serve as Sergeant-at-Arms in the State Legislature where he was tasked with keeping order on the floor while law makers were in session. In 1999 he became a funeral assistant and also worked at Johnny’s Men Shop.

He is survived by his wife Margie Sauce Melancon, his children, Celynn Bourgeois (Todd Larousse), Darrin Melancon (Sharlotte) And Julie Ray (Paul), step children, Patricia Gaudet, Elliot Naquin,Jr. (Marie), 9 grandchildren and 8 great grandchilden.

He is preceeded in death by his parents, Ursin and Juliette Mire Melancon, brothers, Carl and Garland, step-daughters, Patty Naquin Boudreaux and Wanda Naquin, mother-in-law, Elma Thibodaux Sauce and father-in-law, Lawrence Sauce.

Visitation will be held at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral on Monday, July 14, 2025 from 8:30 am until service time at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Naul and the Family Doctor Clinic and Saint Joseph Hospice; Cecil’s children, especially Patricia Gaudet for her tireless in caring for their daddy.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.